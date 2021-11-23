George Paola scored both goals for High Easter in the 2-2 draw with Kelvedon Social. - Credit: HIGH EASTER FC

High Easter rescued a point away to Kelvedon Social after a stirring comeback in Division One of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League.

They were two-down at the break but battled back in a hard-fought encounter to draw 2-2.

Kelvedon got off to a great start with an early lead from a corner, the ball met in the middle by Liam Murphy, and the home team continued to enjoy a good first period with High Easter keeper Harrie Irving forced into a couple of good saves, one notably from Alfie Alexander.

The forward did get the better of the keeper before the break but after the interval High Easter started to create more chances.

It also meant Kelvedon Social's Charley Symes had to make some brilliant saves of his own and when a Christian Roles header did beat him, the ball rebounded off the crossbar.

But a goal was inevitable and they got it in style, George Paola unleashing a torpedo of a shot from 45-yards that flashed low beyond Symes.

Player-manager George Watkins seemed to turn the game in High Easter`s favour when he came on as a substitute and they got their rewards in the closing minutes , Paola with another great shot that again gave the keeper no chance.

The two teams meet again on Sunday at High Easter.

Dunmow Rovers U13 girls picked up a huge victory in their top of the table clash with Hatfield Peveral, winning 3-2.

They started brightly and opened the scoring as great work down the right ended with Faith Primmer's cross being volleyed home by Maisie Dowsett.

Peveral equalised soon after but Dunmow got back in front after great work by Lily-Mai Allen found Tayla Gentry.

She burst into the box and fired into the bottom corner.

Peveral again equalised to leave it all-square at the break but Rovers never looked back in the second half and grabbed the winner with 20 minutes to go, Alice Crisp blasting the ball in from the edge of the box.

It was a goal good enough to win any game and overall Dunmow were magnificent from back to front.