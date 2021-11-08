News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Narrow one-goal defeats for both High Easter and Dunmow Rovers U13 girls

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:01 PM November 8, 2021
Both High Easter and Dunmow Rovers U13 girls suffered narrow, one-goal defeats.

Both High Easter and Dunmow Rovers U13 girls suffered narrow, one-goal defeats. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

It wasn't the best of days for both High Easter and Dunmow Rovers as they suffered narrow defeats.

High Easter were beaten 1-0 by St Eagles in the second round of the Essex Sunday Junior Cup, the goal coming midway through the first half.

It was an entertaining game with good controlled football from both and both had chances to add to Guy Gammon's score.

Defender Reece Cottrell made sure Easter remained solid at the back in the second half began but although they managed to create chances, they couldn't find an equaliser.

Four successive corners put into a good area from Henry French proved their best opportunity but they failed to find the vital touch.

Dunmow Rovers U13 girls did manage to score on their trip to Woodham Radars but they ended up losing 2-1.

They started brightly but goals in either half gave the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Rovers though were on the front foot constantly in the second period and it allowed Maisie Dowsett to blast home an equaliser.

However, two good saves from the Woodham keeper from Alice Crisp and Lucia Catto meant Rovers returned home empty handed.

