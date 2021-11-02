Takeley downed by the top dogs in the Essex Senior League

Walthamstow moved four points clear at the top of the Essex Senior League after beating Takeley. - Credit: PETER BYRNE/PA

Takeley were unable to stop Walthamstow moving further clear at the top of the Essex Senior League.

Stow are now four points clear of Stanway Rovers after the 2-0 win at Wadham Lodge on Tuesday night, a result that leaves Takeley down in 13th.

Stansted are up to fifth after a 5-1 success over St Margaretsbury.

Michael Mignot and Michael Salako both grabbed two while Jack Mitchell finished the scoring. Lawrence Ajong scored the host’s consolation.

A depleted High Easter saw their hopes of a good run in the Gordon Snell Trophy take a hit with an 8-1 loss away to CFC Shalford in group A.

They travelled with the bare 11 and soon lost Kennie Irving with an injury to play most of the game short-handed.

Goalkeeper Harrie Irving pulled of a great save when Peter Falco fired in a great shot but Shalford took the lead from a corner, Jake Buckland with a bullet header, before Aaron Collier made it two.

Falco had another shot saved by Irving but Craig Tomlinson made it 3-0 from the resulting corner.

Easter did fight back though, creating the odd chance on goal, George Paola having one of them, but from another, Alex Blake converted after a great run at pace.

The second half though got under way with Lefcos Constantinou restoring Shalford's three-goal lead and from there the home side took the game to High Easter.

Jordan Fossey, Collier again, Steph Gray and finally Falco completed the rout and had it not been for some brilliant saves by Irving, it could have been well into double figures.

High Easter are back in cup action on Sunday when they host Brentwood side St Eagles in the second round of the Essex Sunday Junior Cup.

Kick-off is at 10.30am.

A slow start was soon forgotten as Dunmow Rovers U13 girls recorded a 2-1 win over Springfield.

They weren't helped by the win and rain but conceded in the first minute before finally adapting to the conditions.

They got back into the game courtesy of a Lily Donaldson strike from a Tayla Gentry just before the break and what turned out to be the winner when Lily Mai Allen found Lucia Catto for a super strike from 20 yards.

From there Dunmow defended stoutly to go to the top of the table.