Dunmow Rovers' girls advance in Essex County League Cup

Published: 11:38 AM October 19, 2021

Dunmow Rovers took a huge stride into the second round of the Essex County U13 Girls League Cup with a comprehensive victory over St Cleres.

Tayla Gentry opened the scoring in the 5-0 win after good work from Alice Crisp and Faith Primmer rifled in number two after a Lucia Catto through ball.

That was the score at half-time but Abigail Gypps added a third from the penalty spot and Primmer got her second after terrific work from Maisie Dowsett.

Gentry also helped herself to a brace, finishing the game off with a fifth with the assist to Tilly Belcher.

Caris Thompson and goalkeeper Charlotte Deamer made sure of a clean sheet at the other end.

Takeley took the honours in the Essex Senior League with a 4-2 win away to West Essex in a hastily-arranged fixture, both sides’ initial opponents having to withdraw because of COVID-related reasons.

Elliot Long proved the hero with a hat-trick with Freddie Burrell adding the other one just after half-time.