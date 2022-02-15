Johnston reaches Barnston milestone but Colne nick draw against reserves

Ryan Johnston reached 100 goals for Barnston with one in the 3-3 draw with Colne Athletic Res. - Credit: BARNSTON FC

There was a huge milestone to celebrate for Barnston Reserves as they battled to a point in a six-goal thriller with Colne Athletic Res.

It featured a goal for Ryan Johnston, his 100th for the club.

Nathan Waterfield had put them ahead, only for Colne to level before the break but it looked to be going the way of Barnston when Matt Whickham and Johnson scored twice in quick succession to give them a 3-1 lead.

However, late Athletic pressure saw the points shared.

That was some late pressure too for High Easter in their John Horrocks Memorial Trophy Group A match at Witham United.

Unfortunately though for the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League side, they couldn't convert any of them and they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

It was a very well-contested game though with the only goal of the first half going the way of High Easter, courtesy of Ollie Blower.

And the tie continued in the same fashion after the interval, with end to end football.

The home team drew level when a long kick by Witham United keeper Andy Hodgkiss saw the ball land in the penalty area for Ryan McCormack to lob over Easter keeper Josh Breeze.

Alfie Salter then scored for Witham while Breeze pulled off another fine save to keep it at 2-1 and it remained that way until the final whistle despite one shot by High Easter that was hacked off the line.

In the Essex Senior League Takeley suffered a 2-0 defeat away to FC Clacton, leaving them 12th in the standings with 10 games to go.

Stansted remain second despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to West Essex.

Jack Mitchell put them into the lead in the first half from the penalty spot but Cameron Gray's equaliser, 18 minutes from time, means they are now 11 points behind leaders Walthamstow although they do have a game in hand.