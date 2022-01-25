News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Barnston Res pick up vital win while Dunmow impress against Daggers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:32 PM January 25, 2022
Matt Wickham heads in Barnston Res' third in their victory over Dedham Res.

Matt Wickham heads in Barnston Res' third in their victory over Dedham Res. - Credit: BARNSTON FC

Barnston Reserves picked up what could an important three points in their hunt for promotion from Division Three of the Essex & Suffolk Border League.

They beat Dedham Old Boys Res 4-1 to move sixth in the table, five points behind third-placed Colne Athletic Res.

They had taken the lead against the run of play in the first half with Ryan Johnson goal but a home sin-bin allowed Dedham to equalise from the penalty spot. 

However, three quick second-half goals, two of them from Matt Wickham and the other from Johnson, gave them the three points.

Teddy Armitage picked up the man of the match award.

Teddy Armitage was man of the match for Barnston Res in their 4-1 win over Dedham Res.

Teddy Armitage was man of the match for Barnston Res in their 4-1 win over Dedham Res. - Credit: BARNSTON FC

Dunmow Rovers U13 girls were not overawed in the slightest despite a 3-1 loss to Dagenham & Redbridge in a cup quarter-final.

They were superb throughout against a side from the higher leagues, especially in the first half.

It was 1-1 at half-time, Tayla Gentry's cross diverted in for an own goal, but it was only when Daggers were awarded a penalty with 20 minutes to go that the game slipped from Dunmow's grasp.

The third came with four minutes to go, beating the hugely impressive Charlotte Deamer in the Dunmow goal.

