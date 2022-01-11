Memories are made of this for Bob as Branston and High Roding meet at last

The Essex Border League Knockout Cup clash between Barnston AFC and High Roding was the first meeting between the two clubs in more than 60 years - and it brought back many memories for chairman Bob Tyler.

Tyler was the captain of High Roding in that match but made the switch to Batnston in 1960, holding the roles of reserve team manager, secretary and now chairman in his six decades with the club.

And the well-attended second round game saw Barnston progress 9-1.

Oliver Coopersmith, Michael Morgan and Stephen Smith each got two with the others from Shane Pyne, Adam Burton and Jordan Robertson.

Sam Karr got the Roding consolation.

It was a pretty good day for the U13 girls at Dunmow Rovers too, as they recorded a 7-1 win over Braintree on their return from the Christmas break.

The gap between fixtures has been even longer for the team with this their first game in six weeks but they showed no ill-effects to progress to the next round of the cup.

Rovers started brightly and twice hit the post before eventually breaking the deadlock, Tilly Belcher firing home, and they soon doubled that lead with a volley from Tayla Gentry.

She made it three early in the second half with a fine run and shot and although Braintree pulled one back, that simply forced Dunmow to increase their efforts.

Further goals followed through Maisie Dowsett, Faith Primmer and Lacymae Barlow before a second from Belcher set up a quarter-final trip to Dagenham & Redbridge.

The majority of the Essex Senior League fixtures were victims of the wet weather, including Takeley's game at Bishop's Stortford against Enfield, but Stansted did play and their 2-1 win at home to Sawbridgeworth Town lifts them to second in the table.

John Clarke and Paul Clayton got the goals.

Craig Calver scored his 100th goal for Saffron Walden Town in the win at Stanway Rovers. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Saffron Walden Town meanwhile warmed up for their biggest game in years with a hugely impressive victory away to Stanway Rovers.

All eyes will be on Catons Lane on Saturday when they host Loughborough Students in the last 32 of the FA Vase, just four rounds from a place at Wembley.

But they go into it with renewed confidence after a 4-2 win at the Colchester-based side who had gone into the Essex Senior League game two places above the Bloods in fourth.

Those positions have not changed but Walden are now four points behind and with games in hand on all the sides ahead of them bar Enfield.

They took the lead after 10 minutes with Joe Pullen getting his head to a pinpoint free-kick from Michael Toner and they had increased that to three by the interval.

Craig Calver got the second on 36 minutes, his 100th goal for the club, with a drilled shot from a narrow angle, before Khris Oti's downward header from a Toner cross wrapped up a wonderful 45 minutes.

They were given a rude wake-up goal mere moments after the contest restarted with Ayomikun Odukoya supplying a clinical finish, and the hosts had chances to further cut the deficit, James Young though remaining unbowed and a Walden defender clearing one off the line.

And it was slightly against the run of play that Walden grabbed a fourth, Calver's delivery towards Oti cleared only as far as Tom Skelton who returned it, via a deflection, over the line.

Stanway kept plugging away though, Ernest Okoh hitting a post before Young made a superb stop from the rebound, and eventually they did get a second on 86 minutes, Odukoya getting on the end of a free-kick for his second of the game.

But Walden saw out the rest of the game in relative comfort and will now turn their attentions to Saturday's 3pm kick-off.