Fine start for Thaxted Dragons Karate

PUBLISHED: 13:30 11 October 2019

Thaxted Dragons Karate youngsters face the camera at Clacton

Thaxted Dragons Karate began the new season in style at Clacton recently.

A squad of 18 travelled, including a number of rookie fighters from the age of six and others who are attending the European Championships in Denmark.

And after reaching a number of semi-finals and finals they came home with three gold, six silver and eight bronze medals to the delight of sensei Barry Healy.

He said: "All competitors performed to a very high standard and it was a great start to the season.

"We received many compliments from other teams, referees and senseis about our technical ability, strength and overall performance. The team train hard and this shows, but we also have a lot of fun. They are a committed bunch of students who all support each other and I am a very proud coach."

Thaxted Dragons train in Bolford Street Hall, Thaxted every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For more details contact Barry Healy on 07522 067 436 or see the club's facebook page.

