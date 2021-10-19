England call-up for Max Malins after hat-trick in Saracens' demolition of Bath

Published: 4:30 PM October 19, 2021

Former Felsted schoolboy and Saffron Walden Rugby Club junior Max Malins led the way for Saracens in a shock demolition away to Bath.

He bagged three of the 10 Sarries' tries in a whopping 71-17 success at the Rec, racking up a remarkable 45 points in the first half.

Malins has also been included in a 34-strong England squad for the three autumn tests against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

Head coach Eddie Jones said: "This is a young but very good, talented squad who have all earned their places. It is one of the most competitive squads I have ever picked.

"There are a number of disappointed players who haven’t been selected, but they know what they need to do and no door is closed to any player.

“We’re looking forward to three tough Test matches. Tonga always play a strong, physical game and Australia and South Africa have had extended periods together and will be a good challenge for us.

"Our aim each week will be to get better and better as we work towards the Rugby World Cup in 2023."