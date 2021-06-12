Felsted's Gus Burton enjoys memorable debut in the GT Championship
- Credit: JAKOB EBREY
A Felsted schoolboy made a dream debut in the GT Championship - walking off with the victory at Brands Hatch.
Gus Burton, along with co-driver Will Burns, had already secured pole position in the event before clinching the two-hour GT4 race.
The 17-year-old came into the competition after placing second in the 2020 Ginetta GT4 SuperCup Championship and was announced as a 2021 British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) Rising Star earlier this year.
Burton said: "To achieve pole position and a race win in my first British GT weekend is a great accomplishment for the team.
"After testing late last year, I was confident that the BMW M4 was going to provide us with the best chance of mounting a title challenge and these results have confirmed that we have the foundations on which to have a successful year.
"My goal is to use this positive momentum through to Silverstone and further develop the relationship I have with Team Century and Will.”
His next challenge is the Silverstone 500 on June 27.
Most Read
- 1 Pair jailed for causing horror crash that injured 19
- 2 Two injured in Hatfield Broad Oak crash
- 3 Dunmow store transforms with new wedding and prom focus
- 4 Four birthday cakes as Florence celebrates her 105th birthday
- 5 Debut Dunmow festival set for sellout success
- 6 Detective hopes sentence 'sends clear message' after car cruise crash drivers jailed
- 7 In pictures: Roman Day for primary school pupils
- 8 Life change of direction for owners of new Felsted cafe
- 9 Share your views: Should Freedom Day on June 21 go ahead?
- 10 Felsted's new cafe supports coffee scheme