Felsted's Gus Burton enjoys memorable debut in the GT Championship

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:30 AM June 12, 2021   
Gus Burton of Felsted School (right) with co-driver Will Burns.

Gus Burton of Felsted School (right) with co-driver Will Burns. - Credit: JAKOB EBREY

A Felsted schoolboy made a dream debut in the GT Championship - walking off with  the victory at Brands Hatch.

Gus Burton, along with co-driver Will Burns, had already secured pole position in the event before clinching the two-hour GT4 race.

The 17-year-old came into the competition after placing second in the 2020 Ginetta GT4 SuperCup Championship and was announced as a 2021 British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) Rising Star earlier this year.

Burton said: "To achieve pole position and a race win in my first British GT weekend is a great accomplishment for the team.

"After testing late last year, I was confident that the BMW M4 was going to provide us with the best chance of mounting a title challenge and these results have confirmed that we have the foundations on which to have a successful year.

"My goal is to use this positive momentum through to Silverstone and further develop the relationship I have with Team Century and Will.”

His next challenge is the Silverstone 500 on June 27.

