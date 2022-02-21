Felsted girls book trip to national hockey finals

Felsted School's under-16 girls' hockey team are off to the national finals - Credit: Felsted School

Felsted School's under-16 girls' hockey team booked their place at the T2 National Finals after an incredible clash with Reigate Grammar.

In a high tempo start to the semi-final tie, Kimmie saw her strike saved before Eva found Julie along the baseline to score Felsted's first goal.

Izzy W prevented some dangerous Reigate counter-attacks, allowing Eva to score twice more with reverse stick strikes to put Felsted 3-0 up at half time.

Reigate rallied after the restart, netting from a pair of corners to set up a tense finale, but Emily S saved a late drag flick to secure Felsted's win and a meeting with Scarborough College at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on March 3.

"The team has done fantastically well to progress to the national final," said Loren Willis, director of girls' sports.

"They have had some excellent team performances to get this far, including impressive wins over Rugby School and Reigate Grammar.

"The final will be a fantastic day for the team."