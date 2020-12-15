Pride at Felsted as trio of future netball stars land superleague pathway chance

Published: 3:10 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:23 AM December 16, 2020

Three budding netball stars at Felsted School have been boosted by selection on Netball Superleague pathways.

Poppy Tydeman from Great Dunmow has been selected for the U19 Saracens Mavericks long squad for the second year in a row and will train with 20 other girls in the hopes of being selected for the U19 competition squad for the 2021 season.

She said: “I feel so privileged to be selected for Saracens Mavericks for my fourth season now and grateful to be included in this squad where I train with such a talented group of girls.

“I am really looking forward to the season ahead and cannot wait to see what opportunities this year brings.”

Ellen Thompson meanwhile is included in the Mavericks’ U21 Aspire Academy squad while Niamh Westwood has been selected for the London Pulse U16 Hertfordshire Hub.

You may also want to watch:

The Aspire Academy is a player pathway programme aiming to develop individual skill sets and 17-year-old Thompson was put up for a trial by her Mavericks futures coach and was judged on positional drills, teamwork exercises and match game play.

She said: “I’m very excited to be a part of this new programme as I believe it will highly develop my skills over the next season.”

Westwood meanwhile will start on the first stage of a pathway which will provide opportunities to play against and alongside high-standard athletes and be trained by top quality coaches.

She said: “The team only managed to fit in one training session before we went into the second lockdown but I am so excited to get back with the girls in January and begin what is going to be an incredible season.”

Two other netballers at the school have also been selected for U15 county academies.

Mia G will be with the Hertfordshire group while Niamh S has been selected for the Essex academy.

Felsted’s head of netball Lindsay Keable knows a thing or two about what it takes to reach the top of the sport.

She currently plays for London Pulse after many years with the Hertfordshire, now Saracens Mavericks.

She said: “Felsted netball is so proud of the girls’ achievements. It’s great that the girls are progressing in the netball pathway and sharing their high level of skill with the other girls in practice.”