Felsted pupils impress at National Athletics Finals

Felsted School's under-12 boys competed in the 4x100m relay final at Nationals - Credit: Felsted School

Felsted School's under-12 boys' 4x100m relay team finished fifth at the National Athletics Finals.

The year six squad stormed through the heats to reach the final at the Pingles Stadium home of Nuneaton Harriers.

And after a long, but rewarding day, the four athletes took part in a thrilling final, just missing out on a medal as less than a second separated the top six.

"I'm incredibly proud of the boys' achievements," said director of sport Hector Brevitt-Smith.

"Their dedicated training and determination has paid off and I can't wait to see what the future holds for this group."

Felsted also saw their girls' cross-country team represent the East of England at the National Finals this year.

The school offers a strong athletics programme for all age groups and has close links with Braintree Athletics Club, where selected children can train once a week to develop their potential.

