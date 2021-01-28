Ex-Felsted pupil Matt Coward-Holley shoots his way to the Olympics

Published: 11:13 AM January 28, 2021

Ex-Felsted pupil Matt Coward-Holley has been selected for Team GB's shooting team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Former Felsted School student Matt Coward-Holley is one of the first four shooters who will go to the Tokyo Olympic Games with Team GB.

It will be the 26-year-old's Olympic debut where he will compete in the men’s Olympic trap shooting discipline.

Matthew Coward-Holley seen during the 2019 European Games in Minsk. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

He won gold at the World Championships in 2019, Great Britain’s first ever world champion in the event, and is ranked number two in the world.

He took up the specific discipline nine years ago while still at the Stebbings Lane school having started shooting at the age of eight.

Tokyo 2020 will be the first Olympic Games for ex-Felsted pupil Matt Coward-Holley. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Headmaster Chris Townsend said: “We are delighted for Matt who will become Felsted’s 21st Olympian. We have been following his progress with great interest over the years and are delighted that his hard work and dedication has been recognised.”

Coward-Holley joins Kirsty Hegarty, Aaron Heading and Seonaid McIntosh on the flight, all three also making their first appearance at an Olympics.

Mark England, Team GB's chef de mission, said: “There is no greater experience than going to your first Olympic Games and I’d like to congratulate this talented group of athletes on their selection for Tokyo 2020.”