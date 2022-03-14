News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Felsted School's hockey girls crowned national champions

Lee Power

Published: 12:02 PM March 14, 2022
Felsted School's under-16 girls celebrate

Felsted School's under-16 girls celebrate - Credit: Tom Soper

Felsted School's under-16 girls' hockey team were crowned national champions at the England Hockey T2 tournament.

Their encounter with Scarborough College at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre produced 70 minutes of action, as the two national finalists battled it out.

The Felsted students took an early lead, finding their way through the Scarborough defence to open the scoring.

And the second half proved a nailbiting affair as Felsted fought hard to defend their slender advantage, with their opponents pushing hard for an equaliser.

One goal proved enough to clinch the silverware for Felsted and coach Jo Westwood, a Welsh international, said: "I am incredibly proud of what these girls have achieved.

"They have grown as a team and also learned from every single game they have played together.

"It has been a pleasure to work with these girls and I am looking forward to the next few years with them to see them keep developing."

