Felsted's Jess Olorenshaw and Guy Morley-Jacob get call-up for England hockey

Published: 9:00 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 2:06 PM June 24, 2021

Guy Morley-Jacob and Jess Olorenshaw of Felsted School have been called up to the England U16 squad. - Credit: FELSTED SCHOOL

Two pupils at Felsted School have been handed call-ups to the England U16 hockey squad.

Jess Olorenshaw, aged 16 from Felsted, and 15-year-old Guy Morley-Jacob from Great Waltham will be with their country for the 2021 season.

For Olorenshaw this is her second year with the team while Morley-Jacob will make his first appearance.

For both though it means a place in the top 25 players nationally for their age group.

Their selection comes after a number of trial stages which have taken place across the country.

Both players will now attend training camps ready for their upcoming season with games against Scotland and Wales already lined up.

Felsted’s director of hockey and Welsh international Jo Westwood said: "To play for your country is a huge achievement and many have this in their objectives as an athlete.

"Jess and Guy work very hard behind the scenes and they are both a pleasure to work with on a weekly basis. We as a school are very proud of them and will continue to support them.”