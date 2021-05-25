Felsted School cricketers all tied-up twice in the same day and at same venue

Published: 4:17 PM May 25, 2021

Felsted girls tied with Free Foresters in a T20 game on the same day and at the same venue as the school's boys did the same against Brentwood. - Credit: FELSTED SCHOOL

What's that old adage about buses?

Felsted School's cricket teams may be able to tell you after recording an incredible feat twice in the same day and at the same venue.

Both the boys and girls teams were playing T20 games at the Braintree Road school and both ended tied with their opponents, Brentwood for the boys, Free Foresters for the girls.

In the boys’ game both teams scored 149 off 20 overs while the girls' managed 128 each.

Felsted boys tied with Brentwood in a T20 game on the same day and at the same venue as the school's girls did the same against Free Foresters. - Credit: TOM SOPER

Director of cricket at Felsted, Jason Gallian, said: "Not only was it great to see boys and cricket fixtures back at school but to have two really exciting games on one day that ended in two draws within yards of each other was exceptional.”

Gallian, who played for England as well as Essex and Nottinghamshire, oversees cricket at the school alongside Carla Rudd, a current super league player.

The school offers both boys and girls a well established cricket programme that develops as they progress through the school.

The girls were national champions in 2019 while former pupils who went on to make their mark in the game include Derek Pringle, John Stephenson and Nick Knight.