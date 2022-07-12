'One in a billion' chance as two Felsted cricket teams tie on same day for second year running
- Credit: TOM SOPER
It's probably enough to have Mulder and Scully beating a path to Dunmow but for the second year running, Felsted School had two cricket teams finish a game in a tie on the same day.
It happened for the first time in May 2021 as both the boys' and girls' teams were unable to be separated from their opposition.
This year the tied matches both came against Framlingham.
The girls played a 100-ball game with Framlingham getting to 131-4, Jess Olorenshaw taking the first wicket.
She hit 54 in reply with Abbie Camp adding 41 but they couldn't sneak the victory, Ruby Hart run out on the final ball as she went for the winning run.
For the boys', both teams finished on 269 with top scorers for Felsted being Walter Forsey and Guy Morley-Jacob.
Felsted head, Chris Townsend comments; "The chances of this happening for the second year in a row at Felsted must be close to one in a billion.
"This is definitely one for the honours board and is a great addition to Felsted’s rich cricketing history."
There was also celebrations for one of the school's pupils as he was part of a winning Swiss rugby team.
Tawana Chuma was playing for Zug U16 as they lifted the national cup
The Year 10 student, who is a full boarder, said: "It was great for me to go back home and play with my team. It’s pretty international and diverse, which makes it fun."