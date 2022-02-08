Felsted pride as rugby players continue to shine on the big stage
- Credit: STEVE WELSH/PA
Former Felsted students had a busy weekend representing their country at rugby union - although with varying degrees of success.
Max Malins started in England's first Six Nations match at Murrayfield, losing the Calcutta Cup clash 20-17 to Scotland.
But there was better news for Alex Wardell as his first start in a white shirt came in a 41-17 win for England over the Auld Enemy in the U20 Six Nations.
Both are a product of the Felsted first-team, Malins starting his sporting journey in Felsted Prep School as one of the first sports scholars, showing a talent in both hockey and rugby before moving to play for the firsts in the senior school.
Wardell meanwhile, a former deputy head boy s well as first-team tennis captain, was first introduced to rugby at Felsted in Year 9.
He currently combines his time on the rugby field with studying at Loughborough University.
They are just two of the glut of students, both past and present who are making great strides in the sport.
Ellie Lennon made her Premiership debut for Saracens last month. She started playing as a five-year-old at Cheshunt but also starred in both cricket and hockey while at the school, playing in each first team.
Rory Hutchinson could have lined up to face Malins at Murrayfield, in the squad but not picked for the match-day team.
He is a regular though in the Premiership for Northampton Saints, having reached 100 appearances in January, which is only slightly more than another ex-Felstedian, Ehren Painter currently nearing the 70th milestone.
Of the current crop, Year 13's Craig W has been included in the England U18 squad following a training camp in October while Hugo M is following in Wardell’s steps with Saracens U18.
Following this, Jon T-A, Dennis K and Pierre G are in the Saracens U17 squad with Joe H in the Northampton Saints U16s.
Felsted and rugby have always gone hand in hand and they hold partnerships with both Saracens and Northampton.
And the director of rugby, former Wasps player Andrew Le Chevalier, is delighted to see his former players shine.
He said: "I am extremely proud of all the achievements. Knowing how much time has been invested by the coaches and players themselves at Felsted makes it even more rewarding."