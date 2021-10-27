Seven tries for Malins as Saracens man heads to England camp in great form

Published: 11:54 AM October 27, 2021

Max Malins makes a break during Saracens' win over Wasps in the Premiership. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall feels Max Malins is reaping the benefit of remaining in the top flight last season - and could be a shining light in England's autumn internationals.

The former Felsted School pupil and Saffron Walden Rugby Club junior followed up his hat-trick against Bath with another four tries in the 56-15 thumping of Wasps.

Malins thrived during his loan spell with Bristol last year after Saracens were relegated to the Championship.

Max Malins has scored seven tries in Saracens' last two Premiership games. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

McCall said: "He wouldn't have benefitted from playing in the Championship last year.

"Those players who were 23 or 24-years-old, like Max, we knew we couldn't afford to stop their development by playing in the Championship for a year.

"You can see that with him, Ben Earl, Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski. They're all playing really well at the moment.

"It will be interesting to see where he plays for England. He's played four games for us - two at full-back and two on the left wing, which is the rotation we wanted to do.

"I think he prefers playing at 15 but we'll wait and see. He's doing pretty good on the wing."