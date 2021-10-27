News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Seven tries for Malins as Saracens man heads to England camp in great form

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:54 AM October 27, 2021   
Max Malins makes a break during Saracens' win over Wasps in the Premiership.

Max Malins makes a break during Saracens' win over Wasps in the Premiership. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall feels Max Malins is reaping the benefit of remaining in the top flight last season - and could be a shining light in England's autumn internationals.

The former Felsted School pupil and Saffron Walden Rugby Club junior followed up his hat-trick against Bath with another four tries in the 56-15 thumping of Wasps.

Malins thrived during his loan spell with Bristol last year after Saracens were relegated to the Championship.

Max Malins has scored seven tries in Saracens' last two Premiership games.

Max Malins has scored seven tries in Saracens' last two Premiership games. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

McCall said: "He wouldn't have benefitted from playing in the Championship last year.

"Those players who were 23 or 24-years-old, like Max, we knew we couldn't afford to stop their development by playing in the Championship for a year.

"You can see that with him, Ben Earl, Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski. They're all playing really well at the moment.

"It will be interesting to see where he plays for England. He's played four games for us - two at full-back and two on the left wing, which is the rotation we wanted to do.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Hylands Estate parking charges explained
  2. 2 'Outstanding' Town Award winners unveiled
  3. 3 Valentine's Flitch Ball to take place this February
  1. 4 Chelmsford bypass 'could provide strategic link' to Stansted Airport
  2. 5 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
  3. 6 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
  4. 7 Creamfields Chelmsford 2022 tickets to go on sale this month
  5. 8 What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?
  6. 9 New solar farm policy 'ducks the main issues', say campaigners
  7. 10 Katie Price's alleged attacker re-bailed into November, police confirm

"I think he prefers playing at 15 but we'll wait and see. He's doing pretty good on the wing."

Rugby Union
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Main image: A crowd of people line Stortford Road in Great Dunmow; Inset: The Mayor with Peter Sweetland

Retail | Gallery

Fond farewell to Dunmow butcher shop after 69 years on Stortford Road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The book Grandad's Lost His Glasses is presented to Takeley Primary School

Books

School receives copies of Grandad's Lost His Glasses

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Chelmsford Crown Court (Google Streetview image)

Chelmsford Crown Court

Dunmow knife attacker receives hospital order after attempted murder

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Two girls taking part in a decoding the Morse Code challenge, Great Dunmow

Gallery

Scouts jamboree fun covers radio skills to Morse Code

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon