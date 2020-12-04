England performance centre selection for Felsted hockey players

England performance centre selection for Felsted hockey players

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A record eleven Felsted School pupils have been selected to train with England Hockey’s performance centres at under-15 and under-17 level.

It means the pupils will further their development in a high performance environment, mixing with other top level players selected from the region.

Hockey scholarships are available at Felsted from the age of eleven and several girls and boys hockey teams have reached the national finals of schools competitions in recent years. Nick Phillips, director of boys’ hockey said: “This is a really exciting time for Felsted hockey and the success is a testament to the skill and dedication of the players, as well as the coaching staff across the prep and senior schools.

You may also want to watch:

“A huge amount of credit should also go to the Felsted’s hockey professional, Jo Westwood, a Wales International, for the extra hours she has spent with each of these students helping them develop and hone their skills.”