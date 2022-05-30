Essex Rally Star Alfie Hammond wins a Scottish forest rally

Essex local and FIA Rally Star finalist Alfie Hammond, 18, competed in his third forest rally.

Alfie competed in the Border Counties Rally in Scotland in his 1300cc Nissan Micra rally car.

Starting at Jedburgh Abbey, the competitors proceeded to tackle six long special stages of the rally in the surrounding Scottish forests.

Before Alfie even crossed the start line the car started to suffer a running issue but Alfie was able to complete the repairs proceeded to the first stage.

The car ran all stages without further issues culminating in a final 11 mile stage.

Co-driver, Peter Williams, said: “We got into a great rhythm through this stage and carried speed well over the blind crests and through the mid range corners, as well as the open ones, probably our best stage together.”

On return to the finish at Jedburgh Abbey, Alfie and Peter were delighted to find they had won their class.