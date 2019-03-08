Karate: England call-up for Dunmow youngster

Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club's Chloe Slocombe has been selected to represent England at two international tournaments.

Forest Hall pupil Slocombe, 13, will fight in the first-ever Tri Nations under-18 team event at the British Open on Saturday at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley.

And she will be the only girl in the England team of six fighters, facing teams from Wales and the United States.

Slocombe has also been picked to compete in the Sutani Cup in Belgium on October 19, which will include fighters from all over Europe.

Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club started a new beginner's course this week, with the first month of training being free.

Training on Tuesdays is at the Dunmow Leisure Centre for juniors age six to 15 (6-7pm) and at the Dance Studio for seniors (8-9.30pm), while Thursday sessions take place at Foakes Hall from 6.30-7.30pm and 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Anyone interested can come along on either day, go to dunmowkarate.com or contact Shihan Andrew Turner on 07974 094925.