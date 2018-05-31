Advanced search

Dunmow teams net impressive wins

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 November 2019

Dunmow Unicorns face the camera

Dunmow Unicorns face the camera

Archant

Dunmow Unicorns pulled off a shock 15-8 win against a strong Saffron Hawks team in their latest match.

They fought really hard and produced some great link-up play, with Georgia named player of the match in an all-round fine team performance.

Dunmow Squires made a stunning start to their game, scoring 25 goals by half time.

Feeding into the circle by Katie and Catherine was strong, while Eve, Millie and Annalise worked hard and found lots of space in and around the circle.

Confidence was riding high with not many shots missed, following some good coaching from Dragons duo Evie and Keira, as they ran out emphatic 38-5 winners.

Eve deservedly took the player of the match award for her confident shooting.

And Dunmow Pegasus were also celebrating after claiming an 18-0 win for their second successive success.

