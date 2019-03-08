Dunmow teams in more big victories

Dunmow Unicorns secured their second win in two weeks with a convincing 16-2 victory over Conquerors Caesar.

Maddie Bowman was named player of the match after a great team display, with excellent defensive work.

Dunmow Dragons ran out 40-10 winners over Braintree Emeralds, thanks to an outstanding performance from Lily Taylor.

And Dunmow Squires got their first win against Chelmsford Cubs (12-7), after some excellent second-half shooting by player of the match Millie Lewin.

Dunmow Wizards were pipped 22-21 by Brookshaw as the lead changed hands five times in the final quarter, while Dunmow Devils went down 16-5 to Conquerors Romans.

See greatdunmowjuniornetballclub.co.uk for more details.

*Dunmow Crests had mixed results as their season got underway in the Chelmsford & District League Cup.

Crests Green claimed a 43-18 win over Chelmsford Robins in the Princes Plate after a strong all-round performance.

Shooters were on good form, while defence was tight and the mid-court play was energetic and effective against league rivals.

And Crests Academy celebrated a win over Division Six rivals Cathedral Spitfire in the Nicky Clarke Cup.

Crests had to work hard to get the ball to their shooters, but strong centre court play and good working of the ball into the D saw them create chances to claim a 42-34 victory.

Amy Brown took the player of the match award.

But Dunmow Crest Whites were pipped 34-31 by Division Seven rivals Phoenix Jets in the same competition.

Jets took a narrow lead in a frantic first quarter, played at a rapid pace with errors made by both teams, but Crests had a strong second quarter, dictating the pace of play.

The Crests defence played a strong second half, which turned into a physical battle for possession, but were hampered slightly by advantage not being played on a number of occasions late on.

This allowed the Jets defence the chance to regroup and prevent easier runs at goal and saw Crests come up short, with Sam Clayden their player of the match.