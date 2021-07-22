News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Former Tring Athletic boss Kevin Christou named as new manager at Dunmow Town

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:30 AM July 22, 2021   
Dunmow Town have announced Kevin Christou as their new manager. - Credit: PETER BYRNE/PA

Dunmow Town have named the experienced Kevin Christou as their first team manager for the new season.

The new boss joins from Heybridge Swifts U23’s after formerly being in charge at Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division Tring Athletic.

And speaking to the club's media, Christou is relishing getting to work with the Essex & Suffolk Border League Premier Division side.

He said: "I like my teams to get forward, I like my teams to attack and I am here to win games.

"It's a year-old project and I want to get on top of it and drive it forward. It makes the role very attractive.

"Yes, I've stepped down a little bit but I feel like the club are going in a good direction and I would be mad not to be here.

"To the fans, get yourselves over, support non-league football and come and watch us win a title.

"Get on board and enjoy the ride because it's going to be a good one."

Football
Great Dunmow News

