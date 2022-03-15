Dunmow Town suffer penalty shoot-out pain in cup exit

Dunmow Town were beaten on penalties by Stanway Pegasus in the Essex & Suffolk Border League KO Cup - Credit: Kim Wilkins/DTFC

Dunmow Town bowed out of the Essex & Suffolk Border League KO Cup on penalties against Stanway Pegasus.

The visitors began well and hit a post on 25 minutes, before taking the lead soon after.

Royals thought they had levelled when Gale Kileba converted Simo Mbwonki's through ball but he was ruled offside.

And Royals were reduced to 10 men on 35 minutes when Jacob Barlow was shown a red card, with Stanway doubling their advantage before the break.

Kileba was then sent to the sin-bin, leaving Dunmow down to nine men at the start of the second half, but they looked a different side after his return.

Keeper James Pellin went close to a rare goal as his free-kick hit the crossbar, but Mbwonki halved the deficit on 72 minutes from a tight angle.

James Cowler fired a free-kick into the top corner to level and send the tie to a shoot-out, but Stanway won 3-2 to progress to the fourth round.

The reserves booked a place in the final of the Mid-Essex Division Cup with a 3-1 win at Shenfield.

The hosts took the lead from the penalty spot, despite a brave effort by Jack Stoneham.

But Jacob Palmer levelled and Ky Richardson headed Dunmow in front from a well-worked corner before half-time.

Palmer's second goal secured the win and a place in the April 20 final at Witham Town and manager Liam Ellis said: "It's a massive result not only for me and the boys but for the club as a whole. It's a great achievement for everyone involved.

"Building history for a great club as we move forward is a must and we will continue to do so."

*High Easter got back on track with a 4-1 win over Swizzino in the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League's John Horrocks Memorial Trophy.

Jack Shaw hit the woodwork twice in a goalless first half and was also denied by Hadley Smith's save, but fired home from a Josh Breeze cross to open the scoring.

Harry Pearson levelled for Swizzino, but George Paola restored High Easter's lead and Alex Blake's strong run set up Shaw for his second to make it 3-1.

Harrie Irving's long kick set up Shaw to complete his hat-trick, as George Hamill impressed on his return to the side.

High Easter host Panfield Bell this Sunday (10.30am).







