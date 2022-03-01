Zanone hat-trick helps Dunmow Town down Rangers

Dunmow Town ran our 3-0 winners over Alresford Colne Rangers in their Essex & Suffolk Border League clash at The Dunmow Group Stadium.

The Royals would make much of the attacking intent in the opening minutes, but just lacked that final bit of conviction.

That would all change on the 12th minute as Stuart Zanone picked up a pass from Freddie O’Brien, turned his defender and left the keeper on the floor to open the scoring.

Zanone doubled Dunmow's advantage three minutes later, firing just inside the D past the keeper's right hand.

And it should have been 3-0 on 19 minutes when a great run from Gael Kileba found Jake Buckland who laid the ball off to Zanone, who hit just wide.

After the early dominance by the Blues, the visitors kicked into gear and kept knocking on the door in the later part of the first half, but to no real danger.

Then on 42 minutes a looped effort beat James Pellin and it seemed that Alresford had got one back until Dan Bryant came to Dunmow's rescue with a goalline clearance to make sure the Royals entered the break with a two-goal cushion.

The second half began with increasing pressure from the visitors, but both sides had a handful of half chances.

The first chance of any real danger during the second period would come on the hour when Alex Yearwood played a pass from the byline to Mitchell Prue whose goalbound effort was matched with an outstanding save to deny Dunmow a third.

Four minutes later, Kileba would go on a surging run and find the post at a very tight angle.

Kileba would cause multiple problems for Rangers, but unfortunately just couldn’t find the back of the net.

Then in the 78th minute, the points were secured as Zanone slotted home to complete his hat-trick.

*Dunmow United had a 3-2 home win over Valley Green in their Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division Three encounter.

They raced into a 3-0 lead inside 20 minutes, but Green battled back with a James Taylor brace and almost snatched a point.