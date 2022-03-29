Dunmow Town earn win at White Notley

Dunmow Town claimed a 3-1 win at White Notley in their latest league outing at the weekend.

The Royals included several players from the reserves and stamped their authority on the game in the 10th minute as Alex Yearwood crossed for Stuart Zanone to tap home.

They doubled their advantage on 25 minutes when Yearwood played in another cross for Zanone to head home.

And it was 3-0 on 31 minutes as Mitchell May got in on the act to chip the ball over the home keeper.

White Norley hit back three minutes after the restart to give themselves hope of a fightback, but saw another effort ruled out for offside on 54 minutes.

Zanone thought he had completed his hat-trick on 74 minutes with a long-range effort, but the referee ruled the ball had not crossed the line.

*Barnston Reserves fielded four 16-year-olds in their 2-1 victory against Brantham Athletic.

James Bolandi put them in front, firing home in the 20th minute, but Athletic levelled before the break.

Luke Johnson made a superb save at the far post to deny Athletic a second, with Kyle Johnson heading home a cross in the 59th minute to secure the points.

Kyle Johnson netted the winner for Barnston Reserves against Brantham Athletic - Credit: Gary Johnson

*Dunmow Rovers under-13 girls picked up a point from a 2-2 draw at St Cleres in Stanford-le-Hope.

The home side opened the scoring, but Dunmow were back on level terms moments later as Tayla Gentry fired home.

Gentry put Dunmow ahead with her second goal of the game just before half-time and the visitors were on top after the restart.

But they could not force a third goal and saw St Cleres break out to net an equaliser five minutes from time.