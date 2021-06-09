News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Town finish first season with a trophy after lifting the Covid Cup

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM June 9, 2021   
Dunmow Town celebrate winning the COVID Cup

Dunmow Town won the COVID Cup with a thumping victory over Stanway Rovers Res. - Credit: DUNMOW TOWN FC

Dunmow Rovers enjoyed a comfortable success to end their disrupted first season with silverware.

The 8-1 victory at Little Oakley over Stanway Rovers Reserves gave them the Covid Cup, a late season tournament in the Essex & Suffolk Border League.

Dunmow Town's management team celebrate with the COVID Cup

Dunmow Town's management team celebrate with the COVID Cup. - Credit: DUNMOW TOWN FC

Rovers had the game in the palm of their hand from the very beginning, taking the lead three minutes in with George Purcell latching on to a direct ball through from Patrick Ohman.

And by half-time they had stormed to a 5-0 lead.

Harry Hope had made it two on 19 minutes, Correy Davidson and Mack Miskin combining, and the former's free-kick allowed Kyran Clements to make it three

Purcell made it 4-0 before Dwade James nipped in on a bad back-pass to make it five.

The second half began with a sixth, courtesy of Kirtys Mackenzie, but Stanway got one back on 62 minutes, substitute Josh Rutter the man with it.

However, there was still plenty of time for Dunmow to finish off the scoring which they did from Miskin and James before the celebrations began.

Football
Great Dunmow News

