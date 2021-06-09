Dunmow Town finish first season with a trophy after lifting the Covid Cup
- Credit: DUNMOW TOWN FC
Dunmow Rovers enjoyed a comfortable success to end their disrupted first season with silverware.
The 8-1 victory at Little Oakley over Stanway Rovers Reserves gave them the Covid Cup, a late season tournament in the Essex & Suffolk Border League.
Rovers had the game in the palm of their hand from the very beginning, taking the lead three minutes in with George Purcell latching on to a direct ball through from Patrick Ohman.
And by half-time they had stormed to a 5-0 lead.
Harry Hope had made it two on 19 minutes, Correy Davidson and Mack Miskin combining, and the former's free-kick allowed Kyran Clements to make it three
Purcell made it 4-0 before Dwade James nipped in on a bad back-pass to make it five.
The second half began with a sixth, courtesy of Kirtys Mackenzie, but Stanway got one back on 62 minutes, substitute Josh Rutter the man with it.
However, there was still plenty of time for Dunmow to finish off the scoring which they did from Miskin and James before the celebrations began.