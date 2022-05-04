Dunmow Town hit perfect 10, Barnston win Covid Cup

Dunmow Town romped to a 10-0 win over Lawford Lads in their final match of the season.

Jake Buckland hit the crossbar inside two minutes, before Nick Dembele was fouled in the box and Stuart Zanone scored from the spot on four minutes.

Buckland headed home from Correy Davdison's corner to double the lead, with Dembele racing onto Tommy Tableporter's pass for the third.

Tableporter set up Davidson a minute later to make it 4-0, with Zanone finishing off a fine move for his second before the half-hour mark.

Davidson hit a post, with Alex Yearwood tapping in the rebound for number six, and after Zanone had an effort ruled out for offside, Royals went 7-0 up when Gael Kileba struck just before the break.

Zanone, 36, completed his hat-trick after the restart from Yearwood's pass, taking his tally to 27 in 13 games and Kileba had a header ruled out for offside on the hour.

Jacob Barlow made it 9-0 when his cross skipped past Zanone and the keeper on 73 minutes, with Kileba taking Royals into double figures soon after.

Liam Smith was denied late on by a superb save from the keeper as Dunmow finished the season in third place.

Barnston Reserves celebrate with chairman Bob Tyler after winning the Covid Cup - Credit: Gary Johnson

*Barnston Reserves caused an upset when beating league champions Wormingford to lift the Covid Cup on Monday.

Defences dominated at Little Oakley, with few clear chances at either end, and the match looked set to go to a penalty shoot-out.

But Barnston won it in the second minute of injury time when Nathan Waterfield sent Ryan Johnson clear and he lobbed the keeper from just outside the box.

Long-serving club chairman Bob Tyler was then invited to receive the trophy alongside the victorious Barnston players on a day to remember.