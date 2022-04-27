Dunmow Town romp to big win, Barnston Res book final spot

Dunmow Town romped to an 8-0 win over Little Oakley in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday.

They took the lead midway through the first half when Gael Kileba produced a fine piece of skill to set up Stuart Zanone to tap home.

The pair combined again two minutes later and Royals went 3-0 up on 39 minutes when Alex Yearwood's great ball into the box was converted by Nick Dembele.

Yearwood saw another cross go into the net off a Little Oakley defender, with Jack Buckland having a shot saved just before the break.

Dembele got his second goal nine minutes after the restart and completed a hat-trick from the penalty spot on 71 minutes.

Kileba got in on the act with a lovely finish to make it 7-0, with Mitchell May flicking the ball on for Freddie O'Brien to net his first goal of the season to complete the tally late on.

Royals host Lawford Lads in their last game of the season on Tuesday.

*Barnston Reserves booked a cup final spot with a 2-1 win over Flitch United.

Ryan Johnson headed Barno in front from a corner early in the second half, before Flitch levelled from the penalty spot.

But despite losing key players to injury, Barno claimed a last-minute winner when Johnson was fouled outside the box and Nathan Waterfield curled the free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Barnston Reserves' Nathan Waterfield curls a free-kick into the top corner against Flitch United - Credit: Gary Johnson

*High Easter have four games left to play in the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League, including a home double-header against Witham United on May 29.

They have to visit Swizzinio and Braintree Legends and, if those two teams slip up in their other remaining games, could still produce a shock and claim the title.

*Dunmow Rovers under-13 girls drew 2-2 at Writtle Minors on Sunday.

They began brightly as Maisie Dowsett, Tilly Belcher and Tayla Gentry all went close.

A long ball from Abi Gypps found Dowsett to fire the opening goal, but Writtle replied with two goals against the run of play after the restart.

Dunmow drew level when Belcher teed up Lucia Catto to fire home and only a a superb save denied Catto a last-gasp winner from a corner.

The team are looking for players to join their set-up, from school years seven and eight. Call Nigel on 07739 444887.