More history made by Dunmow Taekwondo's talented students

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:45 AM April 12, 2021   
Dunmow Taekwondo are continuing to rack up the landmark achievements despite only just exiting lockdown.

The Taekwondo Association of Great Britain launched a Winter Online Patterns competition where students were invited to submit videos of themselves performing one of their patterns.

The competition was rewarded with medals and throughout the country there were over 1,600 participants covering seven belt divisions.

Nine of those entrants were from Dunmow TKD, the first competition in the club's history and it proved highly successful with four golds and two silvers in the south-east region.

Bryony Arnold, Kira Arnold and Leo Kavanagh took gold medals in the white belt category and there was a silver for Ruby Pegrum.

In the yellow belt group Tony Miles took gold and Lee Shuttlewood silver.

Instructor Matt Howard said: "This was a fantastic achievement in itself but in addition, 11-year-old Ruby also secured silver in the national competition, a phenomenal accomplishment and the perfect finale to a year of training in lockdown."

The club are now back training outdoors at Dunmow Primary school with sessions on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

