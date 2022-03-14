Dunmow TKD enjoy impressive haul at England Championships

Dunmow TKD enjoyed another impressive medal haul at the Taekwondo England Championships at University of Worcester Arena.

Instructors Matt Howard and Cheryl Preston took 11 students and saw them combine for nine medals, as British sparring champion Sasha Polykoff, nine, took silver in a higher height division and Isla Bird claimed bronze.

Aaron Arnold, 10, fought his way through to the final in the boys' green belt sparring division and added another silver, with Howard saying: "I'm so pleased for Aaron, who works incredibly hard and always gives 100 per cent at classes.

"Some divisions have way more competitors than others and I was devastated for him in November when he didn't medal. But Aaron just dusts himself down and gets on with it."

Ruby Pegrum, 12, and Ariella Dixon-Bellot, nine, was bronze in their sparring division and there was a tag team sparring silver for Ariella and sister Alyse, seven.

Bird and Polykoff added team gold, as did Ruby Maguire and Keira Miles, and Katherine Wickham, 28, won tag team sparring bronze in her first-ever competition.

Second dan Preston just missed out on a medal in the executive women's black belt sparring, as Bryony Arnold, 44, Tony Miles, 12, and Noel Chenery, seven, also competed.

See dunmowtkd.co.uk for more details.



