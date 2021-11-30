Dunmow TKD enjoy medal-laden trip to British Championships

Dunmow TKD enjoyed the near-perfect end to a fabulous year with sensational performances at the British Championships.

Held by the Taekwondo Association of Great Britain at the Coventry Skydome, the club took 14 students plus supporters to be part of the 1,200-strong field.

They competed in various events from patterns to sparring and while there was progression from the many groups, the Dunmow squad could not pick up any medals.

That was certainly not true of the sparring events though.

Nine-year-old Sasha Polykoff became the club's first ever British Champion, winning gold in the girls' yellow belt event.

Silvers were acquired by Molly Gotts, 15, and Daisy Humberstone , 10, while Isla Bird (nine), Evie Dolan (12) and Ariella Dixon-Bellot (eight) all won bronze in their divisions.

More medals were won in the team events.

Polykoff claimed a second gold alongside Dunmow Tiger team-mates Ariella Dixon-Bellot and Alyse Dixon-Bellot, seven, while Gotts and Bird upgraded their silvers to gold.

Forty-four-year-old Bryony Arnold took gold in the Team Patterns.

John Rogers (37) won Silver in Team Sparring, as did Leo Kavanagh (10) and Thomas Bryant (11), plus Ruby Pegrum (12), Evie Dolan (12) and Daisy Humberstone (10).

Overall, Dunmow TKD won five gold, five silver and three bronzes, while there were solid performances from Oliver Dolan, Noel Chenery and Aaron Arnold in what, like their team-mates, was their first ever competition.

Instructor Matt Howard said: "To think we have only been running since 2020 and have not been able to attend these kind of competitions due to COVID-19, it is a huge testament to all of them to have the courage and tenacity to test themselves in such a daunting arena.

"I am so proud of each and every one of them.

"This is just the beginning and we're looking forward to taking more and more students to these kind events in the years to come."

Dunmow TKD run five classes a week at Dunmow Primary School and Barnston Village Hall, with 40-minute tiger classes geared specifically for five to nine-year-olds.

There are also regular one-hour mixed children and adult classes.

For more details go to www.dunmowtkd.co.uk or look for @DunmowTKD on Facebook.