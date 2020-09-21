Advanced search

Dunmow Tae Kwon-Do hold gradings after battling through ‘challenging year’

PUBLISHED: 17:07 21 September 2020

Dunmow Tae Kwon-do came back from the brink of going bust during the lockdown.

Dunmow Tae Kwon-do came back from the brink of going bust during the lockdown.

Archant

They were on the brink of going out of business earlier in the year but not only have they pulled through but Dunmow Tae Kwon-Do held their first colour grading.

The club were only formed in January but the pandemic proved hugely difficult.

However, they survived that and instructor Matt Howard said he was “fiercely proud” to see his students achieve their promotions.

He said: “All of them joined us in January and all returned to training once we came out of lockdown. They were initially due to grade on March 21 so to hold on and continue to train for an additional six months is a testament to their perseverance.

“This has been an incredibly challenging year for our club. We lost our venue and were nearly forced to close, but we never gave up.

“We obtained permission to train on Dunmow Recreation Ground and through the hard work of my partner Cheryl Preston we have since secured locations in Dunmow and Takeley, meaning that we now offer four classes per week.”

“The Grading was a complicated affair due to Social Distancing and Covid-19 regulations, but all students had to demonstrate their experience by performing patterns and line work. I am delighted that they all passed and they will be an inspiration to the new students we have attracted since we returned to training.

“Thankfully we are part of the British Taekwondo Council which as the national governing body for Taekwondo in the UK has confirmed that we are able to open and operate.

“We treat the health and safety of our students with the utmost importance and it is a pleasure to be able to get people up and active again.”

The five promoted to a yellow belt are Austin Penn, Braiden Penn, Tony Miles, John Rogers and Lee Shuttlewood.

Dunmow TKD now trains Sunday (11am-12pm) and Wednesday (7-8pm) at Dunmow Primary School and on Tuesday and Thursday (both 7-8pm) at Takeley Sports & Social Club.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow Tae Kwon-Do hold gradings after battling through ‘challenging year’

Dunmow Tae Kwon-do came back from the brink of going bust during the lockdown.

Coronavirus testing surge was “predictable” says Essex county councillor

Councillor John Spence

Roisin’s community cheer in Dunmow is rewarded by Jack Petchey’s Community Awards

Roisin Murphy, age 16 from Dunmow has been recognised in Jack Petchey's Community Awards. Picture: Murphy family

Cash use dropping but public need to still be able to pay in cash, public spending watchdog says

Gareth Davies, Head of the National Audit Office, the UK's independent public spending watchdog. Picture: NAO

Toll of Covid on acute hospital services revealed

The impact of Covid-19 has left waiting times for treatment in mid and south Essex as among the worst in the country, according to new data. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto