Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis duo earn Jack Petchey awards
PUBLISHED: 08:21 21 February 2019
Archant
Dunmow Atlantis swimmers Rebecca Johnston and Samuel Dack received Jack Petchey awards recently.
The duo were selected for the prizes from the scheme, which was established to support projects across Essex and London by recognising valuable contributions made by youngsters to society.
The brainchild of Sir Jack Petchey CBE and running for almost two decades, the prizes were presented by head coach Darren Tucker.
He said: “Rebecca has continued to improve in technique and confidence, listening to her coaches and showing great maturity to reach her goals.
“Sam has committed much of his time to swimming over the years. Hhe is a true role model, always bringing a smile to training and encouraging others.
“Both swimmers have represented the club at Essex and Arena League events, where the team has shown a year on year improvement.”
See dunmowatlantis.co.uk for more details on the club.