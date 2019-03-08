Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis celebrate more medal successes

PUBLISHED: 09:34 30 April 2019

Dunmow Atlantis youngster Rebecca Johnson

Dunmow Atlantis youngster Rebecca Johnson

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers have enjoyed success at long course events across the region.

Dunmow Atlantis trio Damon Elliott, Josh Smith and Evan McQuadeDunmow Atlantis trio Damon Elliott, Josh Smith and Evan McQuade

Josh Smith won 100m backstroke gold at Luton, going sub-60 seconds for the first time in 59.92.

He smashed his 50m butterfly and backstroke times to secure top spots, while Rebecca Johnson won 200m backstroke bronze in a first regional qualifying time.

You may also want to watch:

Johnson added another bronze in the 100m backstroke in a new best, while Smith and Ellis McQuade improved 100m freestyle times and Damon Elliot and Evan McQuade took silver and bronze in their age groups.

Elliott added a 50m freestyle medal, as Ellis McQuade claimed a fourth regional time.

And Sophie Taylor produced determined 50m and 100m freestyle swims to win silver medals in her age group and overall.

For more information on the club, visit www.dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

Most Read

Organisers ‘blown away’ by response to rural ramble

The ramblers stop off at the Prince of Wales for refreshments

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Great Dunmow resident celebrates turning 104

Eva Gellatly as a baby. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

Three Uttlesford roads labelled flooding ‘hotspots’ are among those set to benefit from portion of £1m emergency fund

Lower Street in Stansted Mountfitchet is one of the flooding 'hotspots' set to benefit from a £1m emergency fund.

Most Read

Organisers ‘blown away’ by response to rural ramble

The ramblers stop off at the Prince of Wales for refreshments

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Great Dunmow resident celebrates turning 104

Eva Gellatly as a baby. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

Three Uttlesford roads labelled flooding ‘hotspots’ are among those set to benefit from portion of £1m emergency fund

Lower Street in Stansted Mountfitchet is one of the flooding 'hotspots' set to benefit from a £1m emergency fund.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Great Dunmow resident celebrates turning 104

Eva Gellatly as a baby. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Come Together to make a community play in Saffron Walden

A similar project to Lost Letters at Chickenshed, a theatre space in London

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

REVIEW: Jordan Peele’s movie Us turns a meticulously written script into a terrific and truly original film

Us. Picture: Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

REVIEW: Shazam! is a funny film with charming performances

Shazam!
Drive 24