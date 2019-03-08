Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis celebrate more medal successes

Dunmow Atlantis youngster Rebecca Johnson Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers have enjoyed success at long course events across the region.

Dunmow Atlantis trio Damon Elliott, Josh Smith and Evan McQuade Dunmow Atlantis trio Damon Elliott, Josh Smith and Evan McQuade

Josh Smith won 100m backstroke gold at Luton, going sub-60 seconds for the first time in 59.92.

He smashed his 50m butterfly and backstroke times to secure top spots, while Rebecca Johnson won 200m backstroke bronze in a first regional qualifying time.

Johnson added another bronze in the 100m backstroke in a new best, while Smith and Ellis McQuade improved 100m freestyle times and Damon Elliot and Evan McQuade took silver and bronze in their age groups.

Elliott added a 50m freestyle medal, as Ellis McQuade claimed a fourth regional time.

And Sophie Taylor produced determined 50m and 100m freestyle swims to win silver medals in her age group and overall.

For more information on the club, visit www.dunmowatlantis.co.uk.