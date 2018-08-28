Dunmow Atlantis swimmer makes splash for East Anglia

Dunmow Atlantis youngster Lucy le Huquet Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer Lucy le Huquet produced some outstanding swims at the ISA National Championships at the London Aquatic Centre.

The 13-year-old was one of nine pupils from St Nicholas School to represent East Anglia at the event, against six other regions.

And Le Huquet won team silver and bronze medals in relay events, against the North, South West, Midlands and three London regions, as well as an individual bronze in the 50m backstroke.

The St Nicholas medal haul eventually totalled 12 – their best ever result – and Le Huquet now turns her attention to the upcoming Essex Championships where she will be part of the 44-strong Dunmow Atlantis SC team.

Le Huquet will compete in four events in the county competitio and more information about the club is available on their website at dunmowatlantis.co.uk.