Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer makes splash for East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 January 2019

Dunmow Atlantis youngster Lucy le Huquet

Dunmow Atlantis youngster Lucy le Huquet

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer Lucy le Huquet produced some outstanding swims at the ISA National Championships at the London Aquatic Centre.

The 13-year-old was one of nine pupils from St Nicholas School to represent East Anglia at the event, against six other regions.

And Le Huquet won team silver and bronze medals in relay events, against the North, South West, Midlands and three London regions, as well as an individual bronze in the 50m backstroke.

The St Nicholas medal haul eventually totalled 12 – their best ever result – and Le Huquet now turns her attention to the upcoming Essex Championships where she will be part of the 44-strong Dunmow Atlantis SC team.

Le Huquet will compete in four events in the county competitio and more information about the club is available on their website at dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes paid to classic car enthusiast from Dunmow who died in M11 crash

Tributes have been paid to Steve Lord who died following a crash on the M11. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police want to speak to man in connection with foreign cash thefts

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with several thefts in Great Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man, 40, avoids prison over sexual messages to ‘child’

Robert John Beedle was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested after death of Dunmow motorcyclist in M11 crash

Arrest made in connection with death of Dunmow motorcyclist on M11.

Road blocked between villages after fly-tippers strike

Fly-tip near Cherry Green, near Broxted. Picture: DAVID PEAKE, TREECOLOGY ARBORICULTURE

Most Read

Tributes paid to classic car enthusiast from Dunmow who died in M11 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police want to speak to man in connection with foreign cash thefts

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 40, avoids prison over sexual messages to ‘child’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested after death of Dunmow motorcyclist in M11 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road blocked between villages after fly-tippers strike

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer makes splash for East Anglia

Dunmow Atlantis youngster Lucy le Huquet

Man, 40, avoids prison over sexual messages to ‘child’

Robert John Beedle was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Felsted pupils raise thousands for St Clare Hospice

Felsted pupils present a cheque to the director of St Clare Hospice, Cheryl Armitage. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners consolidate

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Lee Pickering and Dan Reynolds

Mark Steel’s in Town - in Saffron Walden on Wednesday, March 27

Mark Steel will be at Saffron Walden Town Hall
Drive 24