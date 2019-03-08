Dunmow Squires see off Starlites

Dunmow Squires jump for joy Archant

Dunmow Squires kept their brilliant start to the season going with a 16-4 win over Braintree Starlites.

Dunmow Dragons jump for joy Dunmow Dragons jump for joy

It was a fine team display by Squires, as Mae took the player of the match award.

Dunmow Devils came up short against their Braintree rivals, with Emily Williams player of the match in a 26-11 loss.

However, Dunmow Dragons kept their unbeaten run going with a fantastic 27-20 victory over Brookshaw Pepsi in a top-of-the-table clash.

Lily Taylor claimed the player of the match prize.

Finally, Dunmow Wizards beat Brookshaw by a resounding 38-5 margin, with Lucy King player of the match.

*Dunmow Crests had a mixed bag of results, hampered by the rain and wind.

Crests Whites had a comfortable 45-21 win over Chelmsford Swallows, adapting well to conditions and playing a sensible passing game.

Charlotte Rosewell took the player of the match award for lovely movement and accuracy at GA.

Crests Greens beat Jade Jets 24-15, overcoming a scrappy start to build a first-quarter lead as Claire Smith took their player prize.

But a poor start by Crests Academy left them with work to do against Braintree Town Mercury and they lost 42-33, with Amy Brown named player of the match.

Crests Black had a tough test against Chelmsford Wrens, losing 34-11 as Sophie Lloyd-Rossi took their player award.

But Crests Yellows ended the week on a high with a 17-8 win over Maldon Pearls, after some fine defensive play.

Emily Walter walked off with their player of the match honours.