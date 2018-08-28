Advanced search

Dunmow’s Katie is taking Stock after superb 2018 season

PUBLISHED: 16:18 02 January 2019

Katie Stock (right) on the podium after finishing third in the UK Girls' Championships

Katie Stock (right) on the podium after finishing third in the UK Girls' Championships

Dunmow youngster Katie Stock is doing her bit for sporting equality – on the dirt bike racing scene!

Dunmow's Katie Stock with dad Simon and two of her trophiesDunmow's Katie Stock with dad Simon and two of her trophies

The Helena Romanes School pupil likes being on stage, having appeared in a Dick Whittington pantomime.

But she ‘absolutely loves’ motocross and races with other youngsters at the Kensworth Schoolboy Motocross Club (KSMXC) most weekends.

And Stock appears to have plenty of talent on two wheels, having raced her KTM 85 to a ninth-place finish in the KSMXC Championships last season, while also collecting the prize as top female point scorer.

Not only that, Stock also competed in the UK Girls’ Championships this year, defying an eight-hour journey to Duns, in Scotland, in April’s opening round to claim six third-place finishes in testing wet conditions.

Dunmow's Katie Stock at the UK Girls' Motocross Championship event in Duns, ScotlandDunmow's Katie Stock at the UK Girls' Motocross Championship event in Duns, Scotland

The second round took place in Brookthorpe, Gloucester in October, where she recorded five fifth-place finishes, which ensured she made it onto the podium after finishing third overall in the 10-race series.

Stock received her trophy at the National Dirt Bike Show at Stonleigh Park in November and is now looking forward to more action in 2019.

“We are very proud of her achievements in a male-dominant sport,” said mum Kara. “Her growth and achievements have been recognised with invite to join the HoleShot2Win team, with healthy sponsorship and discounts.

“We would like to thank them and we are looking forward to 2019.”

