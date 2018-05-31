Dunmow's Slocombe gets set for England duty at Cup of Europe event in Switzerland

Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club's Chloe Slocombe has been celebrating after earning another international call-up.

Slocombe has been picked to represent England at the Pilatus Cup of Europe tournament, in Kriens, Switzerland on March 21.

Teams from England, Wales, Ireland and Switzerland will compete in individual kata and fighting competitions.

And Slocombe, who has already represented England in previous tournaments in Europe, has been picked to fight in the junior (up to 16 years) category and individual kata events.

Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club will be starting a beginner's course in March and the first month of training is being offered free.

Training takes place every Tuesday at Dunmow Leisure Centre for juniors (aged six to 15) from 6-7pm and at the Dance Studio for seniors from 8-9.30pm.

Thursday evening sessions are held at Foakes Hall in Great Dunmow from 6.30-7.30pm for juniors and 7.30-9.30pm for seniors.

If you are interested in joining the club, go along to one of their sessions, visit dunmowkarate.com or call Shihan Andrew Turner, who is a sixth dan, on 07974 094925.