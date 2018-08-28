Karate: Dunmow’s Slocombe earns GB selection

Dunmow's Georgia Slocombe and Andrew Turner Archant

Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club’s Georgia Slocombe has been picked to represent Great Britain at the fifth IKF World Kata tournament in Holland in April.

Individuals and teams from across the world will compete in the prestigious event in Arnham, which starts on April 27.

And Slocombe, who passed her black belt first dan grading last August and has represented England at events in Europe, is one of four girls selected for the under-18 category.

The 17-year-old Slocombe has worked very hard to earn selection and Dunmow’s chief instructor, Shihan Andrew Turner, is very proud of her.

The club has started a beginner’s course and the first month of training is free. If interested visit dunmowkarate.com or contact Andrew Turner on 07974 094925.

Training is every Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday training times for are juniors (aged 6 to 15) is 6pm to 7pm at the Dunmow Leisure Centre and for seniors it is 8pm to 9.30pm at Dance Studio, Dunmow Leisure Centre. Thursday training times for juniors is 6.30pm to 7.30pm and seniors is 7.30pm to 9.30pm both at Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow.