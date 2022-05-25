News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Rovers Youth FC get £1,000 donation for new kits

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:38 PM May 25, 2022
The Dunmow Rovers Youth U7's in the new kit

The Dunmow Rovers Youth U7's in the new kit - Credit: Dunmow Rovers

The Dunmow Rovers Youth FC were donated £1,000 for new home kits thanks to a sponsorship from house builder Ashberry Homes.

The money will help provide kits for three U7’s teams called the Mini Strikers.

Vice chairman of the club, Ricky Valks, said: “We want to extend our thanks and appreciation to Ashberry Homes which has sponsored three of our U7 mini strikers’ teams at the Dunmow Rovers.

“Donations like this really do go a long way within a club like ours, as it enables us to continue to provide excellent opportunities to the children.”

Head of sales at Ashberry Homes Eastern Counties, Rhiannon Jones, said: “It’s great we are able to support a football club like Dunmow Rovers Youth FC.

“As a responsible housebuilder, we think it’s really important to get involved in the communities in which we build our homes.

“We hope the youngsters in the U7 mini strikers enjoy playing in their new kits.”

