Dunmow Rovers denied as rivals earn late draw
- Credit: Gavin Ellis
Dunmow Rovers under-13 girls had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Writtle Minors on a hot Sunday afternoon.
They began brightly and took the lead inside 10 minutes as Maisie Dowsett ran onto Caris Thompson's through ball to score.
But they hit the woodwork five times in the match, with Tilly Belcher unlucky on four occasions, as Dowsett doubled the lead with a left-footed strike.
Writtle hit back and, in the final minute, grabbed an equaliser as Dunmow finished runners-up for a second successive season.
*AFC Barnston clinched the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division One title with double-header success against Witham United.
They took six points after 3-0 and 3-2 wins, with Rick Leftly and Ryan McCormack netting for Witham.
High Easter return from a three-week break to pay Swizzino at Writtle College on Sunday (10.30am).
They visit Braintree Legends on May 22 (10.30am) and play a double-header against Witham United at High Easter on May 29 (10.30am/11.45am).