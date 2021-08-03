Incredible undefeated season at first time of asking for Dunmow Rovers U7 Tigers

Published: 4:04 PM August 3, 2021

The Dunmow Rovers U7 Tigers squad who went through their first season undefeated. - Credit: DUNMOW ROVERS FC

Playing your first-ever season of football as a team during a global pandemic already made it a momentous year for Dunmow Rovers U7 Tigers - so going undefeated for the whole of it was simply a huge cherry on top.

The squad came together to compete in the Blackwater & Dengie Youth League, playing in the Blackwater Division with home games at Dunmow Recreation Ground.

And for 15 of the 17 games they came out on top, drawing the other two and scoring a whopping 158 goals along the way.

And manager Joe Bellinger was amazed and delighted for the squad of Rocco, Ralphie, Teddy, Rex, Freddie, Myles, Rory, William and Zac.

He said: "We are really proud of all the boys for their hard work throughout the season, it’s such a fantastic achievement."