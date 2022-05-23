News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Rovers Tigers Under 10s celebrate 'fantastic result'

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:11 PM May 23, 2022
Dunmow Rovers Tigers U10s team

Dunmow Rovers Tigers U10s team - Credit: Dunmow Rovers Tigers

Dunmow Rovers Tigers Under 10s football team were crowned the winners of their age category in the Maldon & Tiptree Youth Football Club’s Stadium Tournament 2022. 

The Dunmow Rovers Tigers team competed in the Under 10s category on Saturday, May 14 and played the Maldon Saints Tigers, Braintree Futsal, Basildon Boys Panthers, SWF Reds and Thaxted Rangers. 

The team ended up winning every single match bar one draw, securing them a win overall. 

Coached by Chairman Jamie Smith, manager Chris Tilbury and assistant manager Ben Smith, Saturday’s tournament was the first the team had played in since before Covid restrictions were in place. 

Chris Tilbury said: “The win on Saturday was such a great achievement for the boys. They’ve worked hard this year, focused on their game development and have worked together as a team. This is a fantastic result.” 

