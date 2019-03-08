Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Swimming: Jack Petchey awards for Dunmow Atlantis quartet

PUBLISHED: 10:31 03 August 2019

Patrick Winnington with coach Darren Tucker

Patrick Winnington with coach Darren Tucker

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis saw four of their members receive Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards last week.

Amelia Barton with coach Darren TuckerAmelia Barton with coach Darren Tucker

The Foundation has invested over £3.5million in Essex and London sport over the years, through peer-recognised grants.

You may also want to watch:

Those selected for the second batch of awards in 2019 were Sophie Lloyd-Rossi, Patrick Winnington, Jake Latham and Amelia Barton, who were all recognised for their dedication and commitment to the club.

The winners will attend an official presentation evening at Foakes Hall, Dunmow in September.

Sophie Lloyd Rossi and Jake Latham with coach Darren TuckerSophie Lloyd Rossi and Jake Latham with coach Darren Tucker

For more information about the club visit dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

Most Read

Proposal for hundreds of new homes planned in village is rejected by committee

The plan was turned down at Uttlesford District Council.

Firms come together to show their support for A120 campaign

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Appeal after motorists are injured in Wethersfield collision

The incident took place in Hudson's Hill. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Pair sentenced after stealing from disabled woman

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE

Ruth puts her best foot forward as she scales nation’s highest peak

Ruth at the peak of Ben Nevis on July 20. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Proposal for hundreds of new homes planned in village is rejected by committee

The plan was turned down at Uttlesford District Council.

Firms come together to show their support for A120 campaign

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Appeal after motorists are injured in Wethersfield collision

The incident took place in Hudson's Hill. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Pair sentenced after stealing from disabled woman

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE

Ruth puts her best foot forward as she scales nation’s highest peak

Ruth at the peak of Ben Nevis on July 20. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Swimming: Jack Petchey awards for Dunmow Atlantis quartet

Patrick Winnington with coach Darren Tucker

REVIEW: Cambridge Folk Festival Friday - Folk Music has come a long, long way from Clare to here

Max Bianco and the Bluehearts. Picture: CELIA BARTLET PHOTOGRAPHY

Police conduct investigation launched following M11 incident

Essex Police are appealing for any footage of the incident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE OF APPEAL UNDER ARTICLES 13 AND 36

Public Notice

Serving up success as Izzie, 9, makes short work of her breakfast challenge

Izzie King in her sitting room packed full of food parcels
Drive 24