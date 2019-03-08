Swimming: Jack Petchey awards for Dunmow Atlantis quartet
PUBLISHED: 10:31 03 August 2019
Archant
Dunmow Atlantis saw four of their members receive Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards last week.
Amelia Barton with coach Darren Tucker
The Foundation has invested over £3.5million in Essex and London sport over the years, through peer-recognised grants.
Those selected for the second batch of awards in 2019 were Sophie Lloyd-Rossi, Patrick Winnington, Jake Latham and Amelia Barton, who were all recognised for their dedication and commitment to the club.
The winners will attend an official presentation evening at Foakes Hall, Dunmow in September.
Sophie Lloyd Rossi and Jake Latham with coach Darren Tucker
For more information about the club visit dunmowatlantis.co.uk.