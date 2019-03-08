Swimming: Jack Petchey awards for Dunmow Atlantis quartet

Dunmow Atlantis saw four of their members receive Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards last week.

The Foundation has invested over £3.5million in Essex and London sport over the years, through peer-recognised grants.

Those selected for the second batch of awards in 2019 were Sophie Lloyd-Rossi, Patrick Winnington, Jake Latham and Amelia Barton, who were all recognised for their dedication and commitment to the club.

The winners will attend an official presentation evening at Foakes Hall, Dunmow in September.

For more information about the club visit dunmowatlantis.co.uk.