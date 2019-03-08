Netball: Dunmow Pegasus win first-ever match

Dunmow Pegasus claimed a 12-2 win in their first-ever match in the High 5 League at Chelmsford, as Elida took player of the match honours.

Unicorns beat Flames Blizzard 32-3 in a one-sided game, after making lots of interceptions.

Jess Latham was their player of the match, but Neve and Georgia also impressed in the attacking circle.

Squires drew 11-11 against Conquerors in a tense match as Libby equalised with a last-gasp penalty as the final whistle blew. Charlotte Oliver and Catherine Barber shared the player of the match vote.

Wizards beat Braintree 15-11 after a brilliant defensive display and Devils had a nailbiting match with Crosskeys, who won 18-14.

Dragons' unbeaten record was ended by Kats Tollage, who remain undefeated after some excellent long range shooting in their 31-20 success.

But Dunmow Pink pipped local rivals Dunmow Crests Academy in a derby, although the game was overshadowed by a nasty injury to Amy.