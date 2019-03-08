Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis Masters are golden wonders at East event

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers with their medal haul at Newmarket Archant

Senior Dunmow Atlantis swimmers got their season off to a flying start at the East Region Masters meet at Newmarket.

Competition was fierce with clubs from all over the area competing, including Chelmsford, Stowmarket and Luton, and swimmers aged 20 to 75-plus took paut.

Dunmow's Steve Beale won gold in the 50m and 100m backstroke, as well as the 50m butterfly, while Nicola Russell topped the podium in the 50m freestyle and butterfly and 100m medley.

Michele Romaine claimed a hat-trick of golds in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, while Tara Stroud took gold in the 200m backstroke to complete the haul and smashed the East Region record in the process.

For more informaiton on the club visit dunmowatlantis.co.uk.